Malaysian police lauded for nabbing fugitive on the run for 38 years

Seow Lam Seng was nabbed in Penang last Thursday by the Royal Malaysia Police after being on the run for 38 years. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, March 26 — The arrest and extradition of a Malaysian man after 38 years on the run would not have been possible without support from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), “our closest crime-fighting partner,” says the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Last Thursday, Seow Lam Seng, 63, was nabbed in Penang, Malaysia, in connection with a case of unlawful possession of a firearm in 1980.

“I would like to express my utmost gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect for this serious case involving the use of firearm in Singapore,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations & Intelligence) concurrent Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Tan Chye Hee in a statement here today.

According to the statement, on Oct 3, 1980 about 2.30pm, two police officers conducted a check on Seow and Lee Ah Fatt along Tanjong Katong Road as they were (spotted) behaving suspiciously.

Seow was allegedly found in possession of a pistol while Lee had allegedly drawn his pistol from his back trouser pocket and trained it at the officers, resulting in one of them (officers) drawing his service revolver to shoot at him.

Despite being shot, Lee was believed to have continued to struggle with the two police officers.

During the commotion, Seow managed to flee from the scene while Lee succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Since the incident, the police have been regularly reviewing the case to trace Seow’s whereabouts.

Following his arrest, Seow was extradited to Singapore last Saturday.

He was charged in court today for the offence of Unlawful Possession of Firearms under Section 3(3) of the Arms Offences Act, Chapter 14 and upon conviction, may be liable for life imprisonment.

Seow will next appear in court on April 2 and is currently remanded for a week to facilitate investigations. — Bernama