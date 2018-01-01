Malaysian pilot arrested in Batam for drug abuse

A Malaysian pilot flying for Malindo Air has been arrested by Indonesian authorities after failing a drug test at the Nang Hadim International Airport in Batam. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Malindo AirKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A Malaysian pilot has been arrested by Indonesian authorities after failing a drug test at the Nang Hadim International Airport in Batam, Indonesia.

Jakarta Globe reported that the man, a pilot with Malindo Air, tested positive for methamphetamine and was arrested by the country’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The pilot was caught during a random inspection on 69 air crew members from nine flights at the airport on Saturday.

He had 1.9 grams of crystal meth, a meth bong and an aluminium foil in his possession.

The pilot is currently in custody at the BNN Riau Islands office, according to the report.

Drug users in Indonesia face mandatory rehabilitation and could also face up to 12 years in jail.

Jakarta Globe reported last week that the Indonesian Transport Ministry together with BNN will pay more attention to drug abuse cases among pilots.

BNN has been tasked to monitor the lifestyles of pilots and random checks at airports will become part of its routine operations.