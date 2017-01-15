Malaysian on Singapore death row to file judicial review forcing Putrajaya’s intervention

Eswary Vengatasamy, the mother of S. Prabagaran broke down during a press conference, January 11, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A Malaysian who is on death row in Singapore will file a judicial review tomorrow to compel Putrajaya to file a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ahead of his execution.

S. Prabagaran, 29, will file the judicial review at the High Court here tomorrow via his lawyers in Malaysia, led by N. Surendran.

Surendran told Malay Mail Online that this was the only avenue left available for Prabagaran, who is set to face execution in a few weeks for drug trafficking.

“He had exhausted all his appeals and the only way for him is for the Malaysian government to intervene and file a case with ICJ against the Republic of Singapore,” Surendran said.

A memorandum to that effect was already sent to the Malaysian embassy in Singapore by Prabagaran’s mother on December 21, but received no response from Malaysian authorities, Surendran said.

Prabagaran was arrested on a drug charge in 2012 when a car he was driving at the immigration checkpoint was found to contain 22.24g of diamorphine, the pure form of heroin.

He had however claimed that the car he was driving belonged to other individuals and that he was not aware of the presence of the drugs in the car.

Surendran also said that he hoped the judicial review could force Singapore to delay Prabagaran’s execution until the matter has been exhausted.

“The hope is that Singapore will push back the execution while the matter is still pending in Malaysian courts,” he said.