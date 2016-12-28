Malaysian NGOs to send food, medicine for Rohingya in Jan

A girl sells food at the internally displaced persons camp for Rohingya people outside Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar November 15, 2016. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― A Malaysian flotilla carrying food and medical supplies will be heading to Myanmar early next month to aid the marginalised Rohingya community there.

The flotilla is expected to deliver 1,000 tonnes of rice, medical aid and other supplies, and is expected to depart from Port Klang on January 10 and return about two weeks later, The Star reported today.

“We also want to bring a message of peace with the flotilla. It is not only a religious issue but a humanitarian one,” Zulhanis Zainol, secretary-general of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islam Organisations (Mapim) and one of the flotilla co-organisers said.

He also said the flotilla may have trouble entering Myanmar and may even be ordered to turn back or attacked by the country’s security forces.

“Access to the affected areas is completely blocked. This resembles Gaza as victims are squeezed between military attacks and closure of the border to a neighbouring country,” Mapim secretary-general was quoted saying.

Zulhanis reportedly said they had already applied for a permit to enter Myanmar waters through its embassy here, but have yet to receive any reply.

He is estimating 200 participants for the flotilla, including NGO members, media practitioners, a medical team, former ministers, politicians, religious leaders, volunteers and the crew.

The daily reported that the flotilla is also organised by Kelab Putra 1Malaysia and a coalition of non-governmental organisations within the country.