Malaysian nabbed over two-year-old murder of compatriot in Hatyai

BANGKOK, March 23 — A Malaysian man suspected of masterminding the murder of a businessman compatriot in Hatyai more than two years ago, was finally nabbed in Udon Thani province, north east Thailand, five days ago.

Immigration Police chief, Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin said the 30-year-old man fled Thailand for Canada following the murder of Lee Ah Han, 54, in the southern Thailand’s border town on Dec 4, 2015.

“He entered Thailand (Udon Thani) illegally from Laos recently. He was arrested at a restaurant in Mueng district, Udon Thani province on March 19,” he told the media here today.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against the Malaysian suspect on Jan 19, last year, said Sutthipong.

He said according to the suspect, the murder stemmed from a conflict over 30 million Baht (RM3.85 million) which he had borrowed from the victim.

The Malaysian suspect was alleged to have hired a ‘hitman’ to carry out the murder, he added.

The victim, who was from Alor Setar, was shot by two gunmen armed with M-16 rifles, while he was driving a black Mercedez-Benz car. A Thai woman was his passenger.

He died on the spot while the woman sustained severe injuries and was warded at a nearby hospital.

According to the local police, the suspect was involved in several property projects in southern Thailand and had acted as ‘middleman’ for land purchases in Danok. — Bernama