Malaysian Medical Council begins inquiry into toddler’s unexplained death

The inquiry stems from a report lodged by Mohd Nazri Mohamad Yusof, 40, with the MMC following the death of his son, Wan Naufal Afeef, after the latter was admitted to the DEMC Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam, now known as the Avisena Specialist Hospital.

Details of the closed-door inquiry were related to Malay Mail by Mohd Nazri, who said the session kicked off with him looking to clarify the role of a hospital’s medical director.

“I posed a question to the panel, asking them to explain the responsibilities of a medical director.

“This was because we received no concrete information from the private hospital’s medical director, even after six months had passed, so I needed to clarify that it was indeed part of his responsibility,” Nazri said.

The inquiry then heard Nazri’s wife, Sharifah Nailul Muna Syed Mohamed Kamil, 39, who detailed how she was asked to explain in chronological order the series of events leading up to her son’s death.

“I told the panel that the doctor in charge had only come to see my son twice during the six days that he was admitted there, and he had never explained in detail my son’s condition; instead only giving simple explanations of his condition,” Sharifah said.

She said the panel then heard her version of the fateful day when Wan Naufal Afeef died.

“When I realised my son’s eyes had rolled back, I panicked and pressed the emergency assistance button at the hospital while seated in the corridor.

“I did not wait for the nurse to come and instead rushed my son to the counter, where he was then treated and later pronounced dead,” she said.

Nazri, a maritime superintendent, and his wife are seeking clarification after a medical report, following Wan Naufal Afeef’s death in July 2016, stated the cause as “unknown”.

Wan Naufal Afeef was admitted to the private hospital on July 9 for a fever and died six days later.

A post-mortem report by the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang on July 15, 2016, also stated that the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef’s death “cannot be ascertained.”

According to Nazri, his family is seeking answers for the cause of Wan Naufal Afeef's death, as the youngest of three siblings had never exhibited any health problems during his lifetime.

The MMC has yet to set a date for the next session of the inquiry, where the respondents, in this case the private hospital, are expected to be questioned.