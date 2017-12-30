Malaysian journalist arrested in Myanmar arrives safely in Singapore

Myanmar police have charged a Singaporean cameraman Lau Hon Meng (left) and his Malaysian colleague Mok Choy Lin for allegedly using a drone to take pictures near the parliament compound. — Picture courtesy of Newswatchjournal FacebookSINGAPORE, Dec 30 ― Malaysian documentary producer Mok Choy Lin and Singaporean cameraman Lau Hon Meng arrived here yesterday evening from Yangon, where they had spent two months in a Myanmar prison, reported a local press here.

“They were released at 7am, and the two foreign journalists were escorted by immigration officers to (Yangon) airport,” defence lawyer Khin Maung Zaw was quoted as saying by The Straits Times.

According to the report, Mok, 47, a Singapore permanent resident, left the Changi Airport without speaking to the media.

The two journalists employed by Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) were sentenced to two months imprisonment for an offence committed under the Myanmar Aerodrome Act 1934.

They were detained on October 27 by the Myanmar authorities for allegedly video recording the Hluttaw building (of the House of Representatives) in Nay Pyi Taw, using a drone without prior authorisation.

They were convicted on November 10 and were supposed to be jailed till January 9.

It was reported by a foreign media that the charges were being dropped because they did not mean to endanger national security.

Also, Myanmar wanted to improve relations with Singapore and Malaysia, said the report. ― Bernama