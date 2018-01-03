Malaysian jailed in US for running a brothel

According to a New York Times report, 59-year-old Chan Kong Chow was said have managed the brothel with 54-year-old Biyun Gong, under the orders of 45-year-old Xiaohong Huang — both from China. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A Malaysian man was among three people sentenced to imprisonment in the US on Friday after being convicted of managing a brothel in Georgia for two years.

Prosecutors said the trio lured women of Asian descent from across the US to work as prostitutes and would arrange their travels on commercial flights on a rotating basis every 10 days.

The business was said to have operated from an apartment complex in Doraville, Georgia from December 2005 through May last year.

Huang, also known as Michelle and Jenny, was said to be in charge, while Chan and Gong helped with the business.

Prosecutors also said that Huang used chequing accounts to launder more than US$150,000 (RM603,000) in illegal proceeds from the brothel.

Chan’s lawyer claimed he only took orders and mainly drove the sex workers to and from the airport during the two years working at the brothel.

All three pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to operate an interstate prostitution scheme involving money laundering.

Chan was sentenced to a year and nine months at a federal US prison, and will be deported upon serving the term.