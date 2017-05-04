Last updated Thursday, May 04, 2017 3:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysian jailed four weeks for S$30 bribe offer to Singapore police officer

Thursday May 4, 2017
02:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Inside the competitive world of pet groomingThe Edit: Inside the competitive world of pet grooming

The Edit: Chile’s magical Torres del PaineThe Edit: Chile’s magical Torres del Paine

The Edit: 10 of Shanghai’s best eateriesThe Edit: 10 of Shanghai’s best eateries

The Edit: This is when Ed Sheeran will perform in KLThe Edit: This is when Ed Sheeran will perform in KL

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

For trying to bribe a Singapore police officer S$30, a Malaysian working in Singapore was jailed for four weeks May 4, 2017. — AFP picFor trying to bribe a Singapore police officer S$30, a Malaysian working in Singapore was jailed for four weeks May 4, 2017. — AFP picSINGAPORE, May 4 — A Malaysian man working in Singapore was sentenced to four weeks’ jail today for attempting to bribe a Traffic Police officer into not issuing a traffic summons.

Sang Jia Weng, 30, offered S$30 (RM93) to Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Zulkifli Bin Dzahari on Jan 11 after he was caught for not strapping his helmet securely while riding his motorcycle.

Sang, a construction worker, stuffed three S$10 notes into SSGT Zulkifli’s trouser pocket, and asked him not to issue a traffic summons. The Traffic Police officer immediately placed Sang under arrest.

Sang was charged on April 19 with one count of corruptly offering gratification. He could have been fined up to S$100,000 and/or sentenced up to five years in jail. — TODAY

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline