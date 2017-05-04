Malaysian jailed four weeks for S$30 bribe offer to Singapore police officer

For trying to bribe a Singapore police officer S$30, a Malaysian working in Singapore was jailed for four weeks May 4, 2017. — AFP picSINGAPORE, May 4 — A Malaysian man working in Singapore was sentenced to four weeks’ jail today for attempting to bribe a Traffic Police officer into not issuing a traffic summons.

Sang Jia Weng, 30, offered S$30 (RM93) to Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Zulkifli Bin Dzahari on Jan 11 after he was caught for not strapping his helmet securely while riding his motorcycle.

Sang, a construction worker, stuffed three S$10 notes into SSGT Zulkifli’s trouser pocket, and asked him not to issue a traffic summons. The Traffic Police officer immediately placed Sang under arrest.

Sang was charged on April 19 with one count of corruptly offering gratification. He could have been fined up to S$100,000 and/or sentenced up to five years in jail. — TODAY