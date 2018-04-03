Malaysian insurance association gets first woman president

Anusha Thavarajah is elected as the first woman president of Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM). ― Picture courtesy of LIAMKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) has elected Anusha Thavarajah as its first woman president in its 44-year history.

Anusha who is currently the chief executive officer of AIA Bhd was unanimously elected for the 2018/2019 term during LIAM’s 44th annual general meeting on March 30.

Anusha’s career in insurance spans over 25 years and began in the United Kingdom.

She graduated with first class honours in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Birmingham.

She is also a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in the UK.

In June 2015, Anusha was appointed to head AIA Bhd, a leading life insurer in Malaysia.

According to a statement accompanying Anusha’s election, the Malaysian branch of AIA has assets totalling RM51 billion as at November 30 last year and is one of the global group’s top five markets.