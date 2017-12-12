Malaysian Indian Blueprint must not be viewed negatively, says MIC president

Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam called on the Indian community to have faith and be hopeful towards the blueprint which was determined to improve and uplift the lives of the Indians. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― The Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB) does not belong to the MIC or the government, but the blueprint is the Indian community’s right and it should not be criticised with negative thoughts, says MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He called on the Indian community to have faith and be hopeful towards the blueprint which was determined to improve and uplift the lives of the Indians.

“There are those with negative perceptions on the blueprint, these critics will only hinder the blueprint from becoming a success,” he told the media after officiating the Indian Blueprint Town Hall session held at the MIC headquarters here last night.

“We also want to create a united Indian community, where Indians help other Indians to develop,” he said.

Commenting on suggestions given at the session, Dr Subramaniam who is also health minister, said efforts should be prioritised on improving quality Indians in every sector.

The town hall session was chaired by Dr Subramaniam, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany and Socio-Economic Development of Indian Community Unit (SEDIC) Director-General Datuk Dr NS Rajendran.

The session attended by some 800 MIC grassroots leaders and members discussed implementations in the MIB such as citizen documentation, creating Indian entrepreneurs, increasing the percentage of Indian civil servants, improving the lives of those under the Bottom 40 (B40) groups and the development of Tamil schools, among others.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam said the MIC would have a meeting with the secretaries-general of ministries relevant to the implementations in the MIB to discuss making the MIB a success in the next 10 years. ― Bernama