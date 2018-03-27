Malaysian found smuggling drugs in Bali faces death sentence

Passengers are seen waiting for flight information at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. Illegal drugs were found hidden in a man’s body man totalling 126.91grammes. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― A Malaysian man who was found with three packets of crystal methamphetamine totalling 126.91g hidden in his body is at risk of being charged with smuggling drugs into Bali, Indonesia, which carries a mandatory death penalty.

The illegal drugs stash were discovered hidden in the 23-year-old man’s rectum and his bag upon arrival at the Ngurah Rai International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, Indonesian daily The Jakarta Post reported.

The Malaysian’s name was not disclosed. Instead, he was identified as “AA”.

Two other Indonesians, both aged 24, who shared the same Bangkok flight were reported to be AA’s accomplices and detained after police also found drugs hidden inside their bodies. They were identified as “S”, a man, and “AP”, a woman.

“X-ray scanning showed that there were suspicious things in their bodies and among their belongings,” the head of the Ngurah Rai Customs and Excise office Himawan Indarjono was quoted telling a news conference in Bali yesterday.

He said that after the X-ray, the Malaysian was taken to the Customs and Excise room and body-searched.

“Customs officers found 36.2 grammes methamphetamine in AA's bag. A body search yielded three small packets of methamphetamine weighing 36.25 grammes, 33.73 grammes and 20.73 grammes.

“All those three packets were hidden in his rectum,” Himawan was quoted saying.

A body search on S also yielded four packets of meth weighing 42.32 g, 44.81g, 39.66g and 38.78g while AP had two packets in her rectum and two more in her vagina, weighing 140 grammes in total.

All three suspects now risk facing drug charges, which carries a mandatory death penalty in Indonesia.

Malaysia amended its drug law last year to allow judges the discretion to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.