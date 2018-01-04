Malaysian found dead in Spiderman costume was cosplay fan

According to the CNA today, Lee Yang Hao was found dead outside his dormitory building at Changhua County’s Da-Yeh University while dressed in a Spiderman outfit. — AFP picIPOH, Jan 4 — The Malaysian student who fell to his death wearing a Spiderman outfit at a university in Taipei had been an ardent cosplayer, said a childhood friend.

Vanness Fan said Lee Yang Hao had started cosplaying in Spiderman costumes after going to Taiwan to study more than four years ago.

“I knew him since Standard Four. He was also my neighbour. His house is opposite mine at Kampung Sultan in Kampar,” said the 31-year-old when contacted by Malay Mail here today.

Fan said he last saw Lee when he returned from Taiwan to attend his elder brother’s wedding last year.

“We also keep contact via WeChat. The last I spoke to him was two months ago. He was his usual jovial self. He did not sound out of the ordinary,” he added.

Fan said Lee had worked in Genting before leaving for Taiwan, where she believed he had taken up a course related to the food and beverage industry.

“He is diligent person. He is working in Taiwan to subsidise his studies,” said Fan of the 29-year-old Lee, who was the youngest of five siblings.

Fan said he learned of the incident from another friend last night, before confirming this with one of Lee’s brothers.

According to the Central News Agency (CNA) today, Lee was found dead outside his dormitory building at Changhua County’s Da-Yeh University while dressed in a Spiderman outfit.

Police believe he had been taking selfies on the balcony before falling five floors, based on Lee’s mobile phone that was found on the balcony.

Another student discovered Lee’s unconscious body and notified the university and police, but the Malaysian died before help could arrive.