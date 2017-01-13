Malaysian envoy in Manila ordered home for insulting post on Adenan

A diplomatic officer in the Malaysian Embassy in Manila has been suspended from duty for allegedly posting defamatory remarks on Facebook against the late Sarawak chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem (pictured). — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — A diplomatic officer in the Malaysian Embassy in Manila has been caught in the police dragnet on social media for allegedly posting defamatory remarks against former Sarawak chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

The officer has been suspended from duty with immediate effect and ordered to return home where he will face disciplinary action for supposedly mocking the late leader who died of heart failure Wednesday, The Star Online reported.

According to the portal, the unnamed officer’s comment was posted on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Facebook page yesterday.

The portal further reported Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican saying he is aware of the case but declined comment as he does not have the full facts.

In a separate report, The Star Online cited Sarawak police arresting another man at 1pm today for defamatory comments against Adenan on Facebook.

According to the report, the 47-year-old had attempted to pass off the statements as the result of a hacker, but later admitted to making them when questioned by police in Miri.

“This is the fourth arrest so far in connection with these derogatory Facebook postings against the late CM,” Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar was quoted saying.

Police are reported to have arrested two men in separate cases yesterday for similar alleged defamatory posts on Facebook.

The first was a 57-year-old in Kuching while the second was a 36-year-old civil servant in Kuantan who is under a three-day remand.

The report did not disclose the identity or origin of the third man.

Dev has cautioned Internet users to watch their language and not post defamatory or inflammatory material, adding that police are patrolling social media platforms and will act against those who issue offensive remarks.