Malaysian employee engagement among worst in Asia, says study

Aon’s 2017 Trends in Global Employee Engagement Report found that employee engagement levels in Malaysia had fallen by two percentage points to 59 per cent.KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysian employees were less inclined to recommend their company to others and admitted to contributing less in their work, a survey on employee engagement revealed today.

According to the latest study by Aon’s 2017 Trends in Global Employee Engagement Report, employee engagement levels in Malaysia fell by two percentage points to 59 per cent last year, the same as Singapore, making employees in Malaysia among the least engaged among major Asian markets.

Employee engagement scores for India were 69 per cent, followed by China (67 per cent), Thailand (65 per cent), Philippines (65 per cent) and Indonesia (61 per cent), according to the survey by the global professional services firm.

As the perception scores fell across all employee groups in Malaysia, the scrutiny, the report said, was now on the senior leadership and how they were to navigate companies into making difficult business decisions.

The report said scores representing the “Say” dimension fell by three points, with employees being less inclined to recommend their organisation to a friend seeking employment.

The “Strive” dimension also suffered a similar drop in points, with employees admitting they were less motivated to contribute in their work.

“When ‘Say’ and ‘Strive’ scores fall as sharply as they did in Malaysia in 2016, the ‘Stay’ dimension will also be impacted — which means that the risk of losing good talent exponentially increases,” Prashant Chadha, Managing Director, Aon Hewitt Malaysia and Brunei said in the statement.

“Yet we know that only organisations that can effectively leverage on their critical talent will stay ahead in the game,” he added, thus, pointing that it was therefore pertinent for senior employees to improve their leadership qualities.

The study measured 15 dimensions critical to having an effective workplace, which among others include Employee Value Proposition, Reputation, Career Opportunities, Collaboration, Diversity & Inclusion, Empowerment/Autonomy, Enabling Infrastructure, Learning and Development, and Work Life Balance.

The study covered over five million employees across 60 industries.

As for “reputation” of organisations, the report said, ratings also fell by two points in Malaysia.

In the same statement, Aon Hewitt Malaysia’s engagement practice leader Vernon Goh said talent retention was equally challenging as talent attraction.

“Often, we see good talent leaving organisations because their potential and performance are hampered by workplace culture,” Goh said.

Goh added organisations that can provide strong work hygiene and inimitable working experience will promote employees’ retention.