Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysian duo nabbed in Singapore drug bust involving more than RM160,000

Wednesday September 6, 2017
03:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’

Singapore faces grim labour future as population ages rapidlySingapore faces grim labour future as population ages rapidly

Suu Kyi denounces terrorists, but silent on Rohingya exodusSuu Kyi denounces terrorists, but silent on Rohingya exodus

The Edit: Madam Kwan’s launches recipe bookThe Edit: Madam Kwan’s launches recipe book

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The CNB said its officers had recovered about 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin from the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash. — AFP picThe CNB said its officers had recovered about 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin from the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Three men suspected of trafficking more than S$51,000 (RM160,018.15) worth of drugs have been arrested yesterday.

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was seen around the Woodlands Town Garden’s carpark yesterday at around 11am. Shortly after he arrived at the carpark, a Malaysian motorcyclist rode up beside his car, opened the front passenger door and handed over a bag to the driver.

The driver left the carpark after receiving the bag, while the motorcyclist rode a short distance away and picked up a passenger. As the motorcycle duo attempted to leave the carpark, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) swooped in and apprehended the two Malaysian men, aged 26 and 21.

The Singaporean driver was later arrested at the Junction of Jalan Toa Payoh and Upper Serangoon Road.

The CNB said its officers had recovered about 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin from the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty for those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis. According to the CNB, 1kg of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of 143 drug abusers for a week. — TODAY

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline