Malaysian duo nabbed in Singapore drug bust involving more than RM160,000

The CNB said its officers had recovered about 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin from the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Three men suspected of trafficking more than S$51,000 (RM160,018.15) worth of drugs have been arrested yesterday.

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was seen around the Woodlands Town Garden’s carpark yesterday at around 11am. Shortly after he arrived at the carpark, a Malaysian motorcyclist rode up beside his car, opened the front passenger door and handed over a bag to the driver.

The driver left the carpark after receiving the bag, while the motorcyclist rode a short distance away and picked up a passenger. As the motorcycle duo attempted to leave the carpark, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) swooped in and apprehended the two Malaysian men, aged 26 and 21.

The Singaporean driver was later arrested at the Junction of Jalan Toa Payoh and Upper Serangoon Road.

The CNB said its officers had recovered about 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin from the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty for those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis. According to the CNB, 1kg of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of 143 drug abusers for a week. — TODAY