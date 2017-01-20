Malaysian drives 2,500km to recover three million baht from ex-wife in Thailand

The Malaysian man is seeking to recover the money he invested in a sugarcane plantation business in his ex-wife’s hometown in Si Chomphu. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 20 — A Malaysian man drove more than 2,500km from Malaysia to Si Chomphu, Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand to find his former Thai-wife whom he suspected had cheated him three million baht (about RM380,000) over a proposed business venture.

According to the investigation officer at Si Chomphu police station Maj Worapol Srichiengsa, the 50-year-old Malaysian man lodged a complaint along with receipts of the said banking transactions at Si Chomphu police station recently.

“He filed a police complaint against his former wife for allegedly cheating him, in giving her money to do a sugarcane plantation business in her hometown at Si Chomphu district,” he told Bernama here today.

The man, he said, met his 32-year-old wife in Hatyai some 11 years ago and decided to get married in Malaysia later, with his wife helping him to manage his resort after they tied the knot.

The couple did not have any children together.

The problem said Worapol, began in 2012 when his wife proposed starting a sugarcane plantation business in her hometown in Si Chomphu to her Malaysian-husband and her husband agreed.

After agreeing to his wife’s proposal, the husband alleged he began sending money to his father-in-law’s bank account in 2012 until end of last year when the couple got separated, he said.

After the separation, his former wife went back to her hometown.

“He (the husband) came to us to file a complaint against his former wife as evidence. He wanted his money back,” said the police officer, adding that the man claimed he did not receive anything from his investment in the sugarcane plantation business.

The police according to Worapol, advised the man to file another complaint at the Dumrongtham Centre (the government complaint centre) as the case involved a family dispute.

The centre, he said, managed to arrange a meeting between the man and his former father and mother-in-law, without the presence of his former wife, to seek a compromise on the issue.

The first meeting was held few days ago he said, but ended in failure as all the parties involved were unable to reach any compromise and set for another meeting in the coming days.

Worapol said he would attending the second meeting.

On the whereabouts of the man’s former wife, the police officer said, she has since been remarried to a Thai man and that news left the Malaysian man devastated as he did not want his wife to leave him. — Bernama