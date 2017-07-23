Malaysian doctor receives lifetime achievement award

Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin receives the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA) Lifetime Achievement award presented by Turkey president Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul July 21, 2017. — Picture courtesy of the Islamic Medical Association of MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin, a Malaysian paediatrician who set up a shelter for women and children with HIV/AIDS, received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA).

FIMA’s local counterpart, the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM), said Turkey president Tayyip Erdogan had presented to Dr Musa the award by the parent body of Islamic medical associations in 41 countries on Friday.

“On receiving the award, Datuk Dr Musa says, ‘I’m honoured and humbled to receive this award but I believe the real credit goes to the ‘invisible hands’ who work tirelessly with every project I’m involved in. These are the real heroes who deserve the recognition for their time, effort and sacrifice’,” said IMAM president Dr Jeffrey Abu Hassan in a statement.

Dr Musa, who is a consultant paediatrician and neonatologist at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, is also the default paediatrician on call for OrphanCare, a non-profit that places abandoned babies with adoptive families.

According to IMAM, Dr Musa is also a key driver behind a national initiative to increase immunisation coverage of children.

“His book, Immunisation Controversies, co-authored with leading healthcare child health professionals and advocates in 2015 to debunk myths and misconceptions on vaccination, sold out 2,000 copies within three months of its first print,” said Dr Jeffrey.

He added that IMAM has been active in serving marginalised communities in Malaysia, namely the Orang Asli, refugees and immigrants.

“Success stories include IMAM’s cost-effective, efficient and solar-powered water treatment plants that are currently operating in the Orang Asli settlements in Ulu Tiram, Johor and Dabong, Kelantan, in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces and Ministry of Health. These initiatives were part of FIMA’s Save Water programme that aims to provide safe and clean water to other parts of the world,” said Dr Jeffrey.

Dr Jeffrey highlighted various FIMA charitable health programmes, such as FIMA Save Vision that seeks to eradicate blindness, FIMA Save Smile that provides surgical repair of cleft lip and palate, and FIMA Save Dignity that offers surgery of fistulas affecting the vagina following a traumatic delivery.

Palestinian rights group Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM), of which Dr Musa is chairman, said he was “relentless in his pursuit of happiness for others”.

“His accolades are too many to name but suffice to say, Datuk Dr Musa is a giant among us. Besides his doctor’s scrubs he should really be wearing a cape and VPM is honoured and proud to serve under his stewardship,” said VPM in a congratulatory note on Facebook today.