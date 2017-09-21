Malaysian churches urged to help crisis-struck Rohingya

Rohingya refugees wait for food near Kutupalong refugee camp after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Ukhia September 6, 2017. Council of Churches of Malaysia today urged all Christians to contribute to help the Rohingyas. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — An umbrella group representing Malaysia’s Protestant churches urged all Christians today to contribute financially to help the Muslim majority Rohingya.

Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) general secretary Reverend Herman Shastri also expressed support for Putrajaya’s assistance and collaboration with the United Nations for the Rohingya who have been forcefully displaced from their Myanmar homeland.

“CCM appeals to the churches in our country to hold the plight of the Rohingya people in their prayers and to contribute generously.

“The CCM (also) supports every attempt by the Government of Malaysia, working in cooperation with the United Nations, and the Government of Myanmar, to protect, defend and restore the security of those displaced and their eventual safe return in conditions of dignity and peace,” he said in a statement.

Herman added that authorities must grant full and unrestricted access to international reliefs to aid the tens of thousands of Muslims who have been subjected to violence in the Buddhist-dominated South-east Asian country.