Malaysian bus driver, four others arrested after S$307,000 drug bust at Woodlands Checkpoint

The bus used in the smuggling of drugs (left) and the drugs seized at the Woodlands Checkpoint. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, May 5 — Four men and a woman were arrested for drug trafficking yesterday after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint seized drugs worth an estimated S$307,000 (RM1.33 million).

In a media release today, the police said officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint searched an arriving Malaysian-registered bus at about 1.25pm yesterday and found a suspicious bag at the right side of the driver’s seat.

Upon further checks, officers uncovered 3.7kg of heroin and 1kg of cannabis.

The 36-year-old Malaysian driver and two other suspected accomplices, aged 20 and 24, were arrested.

Launching a follow-up operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested the suspected intended recipients of the seized drugs.

A 35-year-old female and a 48-year-old male, both Singaporeans, were arrested in the vicinity of Jalan Pelatok, off Upper Changi Road East.

The CNB officers also seized 260g of ice, 130g of heroin, two ‘Yaba’ (methamphetamine) tablets, some cannabis and a bottle of methadone in the two suspects’ rental flat.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) trafficked exceeds 15g.

The MDA also provides for the death penalty if the amount of cannabis trafficked exceeds 500g. — TODAY