Malaysian, British boyfriend nabbed for cheating online luxury goods traders

The 27-year-old woman and the 32-year-old man were picked up by a team of policemen at about 10.30pm at a luxury hotel here last Friday. — IStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The police have detained a Malaysian woman and her British boyfriend for allegedly cheating scores of online luxury goods traders in the capital by using fake bank receipts, resulting in losses amounting to RM400,000.

Dang Wangi police chief, ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah, said the couple’s modus operandi was to claim that payment for the purchase of a luxury item such as diamond ring and watches had been made through bank transactions from overseas before producing fake bank receipts to the victims as proof of payment.

“Thus far, the police have received a report from a victim in the Dang Wangi district and eight other districts in the capital.

“The couple is believed to have been involved in this activity for the past few months and checks have revealed the man has overstayed for more than six months and has a criminal record for theft here,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the couple was remanded for five days, beginning Saturday. — Bernama