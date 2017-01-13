Malaysian Bar: Speed up law reform barring unilateral child conversions

Malaysian Bar president Steven Thiru says the federal government should expedite the proposed legal amendment to prohibit the unilateral conversion of minors to Islam. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 ― The federal government should expedite the proposed legal amendment to prohibit the unilateral conversion of minors to Islam, Malaysian Bar president Steven Thiru said today.

While Steven welcomed the government's tabling in Parliament of the proposed amendment to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act (LRA) last November, he noted that the Malaysian Bar had called for such a reform as early as 2014.

“Malaysian Bar urges the government to expedite the amendment and further move towards standardising all state laws that provide for a contrary position.

“In this regard, while the amendments are pending, state legislatures should refrain from enacting laws that allow for unilateral conversion. There is no need to heap further anguish on those who are already suffering,” he said in his speech at the opening of the 2017 legal year here.

Earlier in his speech, Steven noted that public attention fell on unilateral child conversions due to protracted cases such as those involving Hindu mothers M. Indira Gandhi and S. Deepa and their Muslim convert ex-husbands.

“These cases have brought unspeakable misery and pain to the families involved,” he said.

Steven's comments come after the Perlis state legislative body last month passed an amendment that effectively removes the need for the consent of both parents before a child can be converted to Islam.

Perlis's controversial move came just over two weeks after the federal government proposed in Parliament an inclusion of Section 88A into the LRA, which would require among other things both spouses in a civil marriage to consent to a child's conversion to Islam if one of the spouse becomes a Muslim convert and also takes into account the wishes of the child when they turn 18.

As religion is a matter for the state, all states in Malaysia have their own set of laws on the administration of Islam, with five other states and the federal territories also having the same position as Perlis by only requiring one parent's consent.

Five states have state Islamic laws that only allow a child aged below 18 to be converted to Islam if both parents consent.

Like the Malaysian Bar today, lawyers had last month told Malay Mail Online that the wording in all state Islamic laws should be amended to match the proposed federal ban of unilateral child conversions.

MORE TO COME