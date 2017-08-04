Malaysian Bar denies snubbing all judges, just Raus and Zulkefli

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese said the resolution urging lawyers to avoid socialising with the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal president is limited to those two individuals. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Bar’s resolution urging lawyers to avoid socialising with the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal president is limited to those two individuals.

It said this when clarifying reports on its extraordinary general meeting yesterday that suggested the social boycott extended to all judges.

“Please note that resolution (F) explicitly names the two persons to whom the resolution applies.

“The resolution DOES NOT apply to the entire Judiciary,” Malaysian Bar president George Varughese said in a statement.

One of the eight resolutions agreed upon was for the Malaysian Bar to resolve to not invite Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin for any of its social functions as long as they remain in their current positions beyond their constitutional retirement age of 66 years and six months, and to encourage all lawyers to refrain from inviting the two officials to their social events or accepting their invitations.

The Malaysian Bar also resolved to sue over the duo’s extended tenures that it said were unconstitutional.