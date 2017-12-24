Malaysian Bar calls for RCI over Wang Kelian mass graves

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese said the Bar was troubled by the findings of the recent report on Wang Kelian — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The government should establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate claims of a coordinated cover up of the Wang Kelian mass graves, the Malaysian Bar has said.

Its president George Varughese said the Bar is very troubled by a recent news report which exposed the Malaysian criminal justice system’s, as well as the country’s approach to both the victims and perpetrators of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

“Establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry in investigating the existence of the mass graves and ‘death camps’, and the allegations of, among others, a cover-up, complicity, collusion, and corruption of law enforcement agencies, and to identify the perpetrators concerned,

“In addition an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission should be set up for autonomous and external oversight body, tasked solely to receive and investigate allegations against the police,” Varughese said.

“The report’s allegations that such evidence was handled without sufficient care and due process are shocking and tragic, if true. There must be no cover-up or protection of any wrongdoers,” he added.

Varughese urged the The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to exercise its functions and powers under the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 in producing a report of its investigations, findings and conclusions over the Wang Kelian mass graves.

“It is noteworthy the horrifying disclosures were delivered by the press, which underlines the necessity of a free and independent media that practises ethical, responsible, and fair journalism.

“It reinforces the dire need to have an impartial and comprehensive inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding the mass graves and “death camps”, and the human trafficking that they point to,” he said, adding the government must bring those responsible to task to ensure such tragedies never recur.