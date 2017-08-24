Malaysian athletes affected by food poisoning now in stable condition

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The 29th Sea Games organiser today confirmed that all 16 Malaysian athletes who contracted a stomach bug, believed due to food poisoning, are in stable condition.

Malaysia Organising Committee (Masoc) said the athletes, who are participants in a variety of sports, are being closely monitored by medical teams from National Sports Institute and Health Ministry.

It added that only the medical personnel could tell if the athletes will be able to participate in their next events.

It said the cause of the food contamination was yet to be known.

“We are monitoring the issue closely to ensure food preparation and handling at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel adhere to the highest standards,” Masoc said in statement.

According to news reports, the 16 affected athletes were among 844 Malaysian players staying in the hotel.