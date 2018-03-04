Malaysian Apple reseller apologises, more than 11,000 thronged sale for 177 devices

Police had to be called in when Switch closed for the day after it was unable to cope with the number of people that showed up. ― Pictures via Facebook/Switch KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Switch Malaysia apologised for calling off the clearance sale of their demo products, citing unpreparedness to handle the massive crowds that showed up.

The Apple reseller had closed after just over an hour of opening its doors to the public, despite many in the queue who camped out overnight outside the mall where the outlet was located.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Switch said, “We were overwhelmed by the 11,000 who turned up.

First to show up, Haziq Jamaludin from Bangi said he queued for a total of 19 hours for the Friday morning sale.“We sincerely would like to thank customers who came from other states, woke up early, stayed up all night, brave the traffic and temperature at night, and trying your best to stay in line at our clearance event.

“This has been a learning curve for us and we promise we will do much much better. We thank you for your support.”

Promising to learn from the episode, Switch also announced extended sale of Apple products to its branches nationwide until the end of today.

Meanwhile, many of those who left disappointed took to Facebook to vent over Switch's apology.

Some Facebook users however pointed out Switch had clearly listed the quantity of demo units available for the clearance sale.

Mohamad Azlee said, “The 11,000 are too lazy to read.”

Many called for alternative methods for Switch to conduct its future clearance sales to avoid a repeat of the incident, including having an online sale.

The clearance sale offered rock bottom prices for used Apple demo devices with prices going as low as RM30 for an iPod Touch, Apple TV (RM100), iPod Nano (RM100), iPads and iPhones (RM200) and MacBook Air (RM500).

The massive crowd which gathered outside Switch on Friday.