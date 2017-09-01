Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysian animation makes big splash at Merdeka parade

Friday September 1, 2017
07:46 AM GMT+8

Agent Ali, Omar and Ummi inflatable balloons wow the crowd at Dataran Merdeka. — Picture by Farhan NajibAgent Ali, Omar and Ummi inflatable balloons wow the crowd at Dataran Merdeka. — Picture by Farhan NajibKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysian animation giants made a big entrance for the Merdeka 60th anniversary celebrations.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) which organised the aptly named Animation contingent, featured 26 well-known cartoon characters from locally produced animations.

It combined 15 productions houses and featured characters such as BoboiBoy, Chuck Chicken, Kluang Man, Awang Khenit, Didi and Friends, and Chichi and Chacha.

Three large inflatable balloons in the shape of Agent Ali, Omar and Ummi was part of the 200-man contingent along with 15 three-wheeled-bicycles used to carry the animation mascots.

