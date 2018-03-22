Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysian and Nigerian charged in RM21,800 cheating case

Thursday March 22, 2018
05:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: In the name of love — story of a Muslim dog loverThe Edit: In the name of love — story of a Muslim dog lover

Datin who abused maid slapped with no-fly orderDatin who abused maid slapped with no-fly order

Catalan separatists accused of ‘foul play’ ahead of voteCatalan separatists accused of ‘foul play’ ahead of vote

Singapore reboots football league after 22 seasonsSingapore reboots football league after 22 seasons

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

IPOH, March 22 — A saleswoman and a Nigerian man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a local man of RM21,800 in January.

Nurhidayu Azly, 24, and university student Owo Jackson, 34, are jointly accused of misleading and persuading Tee Boon Seong, 34, into depositing the sum in two separate accounts for the purpose of releasing cash purportedly detained by the Customs department.

The duo allegedly committed the offence at Taman Desa Bercham here at 1.33pm on January 17.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fadh­li Nurul Qistini Qamar L Abrar objected to bail.

But magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety for Nurhidayu, and RM8,000 with two local sureties for Owo who was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court pending disposal of the case.

Nurhidayu was represented by counsel Ahmad Hafiz Abu Bakar while Owo, by T. Ratnam.

The court fixed April 25 for the next mention. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram