Malaysian and Nigerian charged in RM21,800 cheating case

IPOH, March 22 — A saleswoman and a Nigerian man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a local man of RM21,800 in January.

Nurhidayu Azly, 24, and university student Owo Jackson, 34, are jointly accused of misleading and persuading Tee Boon Seong, 34, into depositing the sum in two separate accounts for the purpose of releasing cash purportedly detained by the Customs department.

The duo allegedly committed the offence at Taman Desa Bercham here at 1.33pm on January 17.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fadh­li Nurul Qistini Qamar L Abrar objected to bail.

But magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety for Nurhidayu, and RM8,000 with two local sureties for Owo who was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court pending disposal of the case.

Nurhidayu was represented by counsel Ahmad Hafiz Abu Bakar while Owo, by T. Ratnam.

The court fixed April 25 for the next mention. — Bernama