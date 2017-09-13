Malaysian among dredger crew missing following collision off Singapore

Four tug boats moving the partially submerged dredger safely to an area near Pulau Senang for follow up underwater search operation. — Picture courtesy of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 13 — A Malaysian is reported to be one of the five missing crew of a dredger that capsized and lies partly submerged in Singapore waters following a collision with a tanker early today.

The Dominican-registered dredger, JBB DE RONG 19, with 12 crew and an Indonesian-registered tanker, Kartika Segara, were involved in the collision about 1.7 nautical miles south-west of Sisters Island, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) which was notified of the accident at 12.40am.

MPA said 11 of the crew were Chinese nationals and that seven of them had been rescued by the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) and transferred to the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances.

Five crew were unaccounted for, it said.

MPA said it was leading the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation and relevant Singapore agencies were rendering all assistance.

The tanker reported that Its 26 Indonesian crew did not sustain any injuries.

MPA said the dredger was transiting the westbound lane while the tanker was departing Singapore to join the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait when the incident occurred.

It said the Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System had provided navigational information to both vessels prior to the collision.

The tanker reported damage to its starboard bow but was stable and anchored at the Eastern Anchorage.

Two MPA tug boats have moved the partially submerged dredger safely to an area near Pulau Senang for follow-up underwater search operations.

MPA has also deployed three patrol craft to assist in the SAR operation and the Republic of Singapore Navy, SCDF and PCG have deployed a total of seven vessels on scene to support the operation.

A Super Puma helicopter from the Republic of Singapore Air Force commenced an aerial search at 7 am.

MPA has also issued navigational broadcasts for ships to look out for the missing crew and to navigate with caution when in the vicinity of the incident site.

It noted that there was no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait. — Bernama