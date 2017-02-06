Malaysian actress Sarah Lian wins Best Supporting Actress at LA Film Awards (VIDEO)

Malaysian actress Sarah Lian. — Picture via Instagram/IamsarahlianPETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Malaysian actress Sarah Lian won Best Supporting Actress at the LA Film Awards (Lafa) for her role in the movie Jasmine.

“I won Best Supporting Actress at LA Film Awards! …Thank you to the LA Film Awards for such an honour!”

“A big congratulations to everyone who was nominated this year,” she wrote in an Instagram post today.

The Star Online reported that the winners were announced yesterday.

Jasmine is a psychological thriller produced, written and directed by Dax Phelan and also stars Jason Tobin, Byron Mann, Eugenia Yuan and Glen Chin.

The movie revolves around Hong Kong businessman Leonard To, played by Jason, who is reeling from the death of his wife.

Lafa is a monthly film competition for filmmakers worldwide. Every month, its jury awards the best films through private screenings.