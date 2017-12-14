Malaysia will send peacekeepers to Palestine if requested, says deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum (right) presenting the Armed Forces Staff College Board’s Best Student Award to Major Mohammad Jafizul Mohammad Jefferi (left) in Kuala Lumpur, December 14, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The deployment of Malaysian peacekeepers to Palestine will only be carried out if the involvement of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in the turbulent nation is needed by the United Nations (UN).

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Johari Baharum said Malaysia’s involvement in peacekeeping missions under the UN flags were nothing new such as deploying Malaysian Peacekeepers Malbatt 850-5 to Lebanon currently. “Indeed, we (ATM) are involved in such peacekeeping missions. However, whether we are needed or not, we depend on the UN. We will not do anything (conduct security mission) without the knowledge of the UN, just like when we sent a peacekeeping team to Lebanon,” he told reporters after the Defence Ministry’s level 2017 Innovation Day event at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The decision of US President Donald J. Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and to transfer his embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, has created new tensions in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said the Malaysian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, which began operations on Nov 29 had received patients and performed several surgical operations.

He said ATM provided the basic facilities of the hospital structure while its operation was managed by the Ministry of Health.

Fifty personnel from the Ministry of Health are in charge of handling the hospital to help Rohingya refugees get health care. On Nov 26, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said among those involved were medical specialists, public healthcare practitioners, medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technologists and environmental health assistants, who worked on rotation. The RM3.5-million hospital, which is on par with district hospitals with specialists, with an area of 100 x 70 metres, is located in the Ukhiya region, about 10 minutes from the main Kutupalong and Bhalukali refugee camps. — Bernama