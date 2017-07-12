Malaysia, Vietnam keen to enhance ties, says DPM

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a courtesy call from his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Hoa Binh at his office here today. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Malaysia and Vietnam are exploring opportunities to further enhance bilateral ties, especially on security matters and areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed when Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a courtesy call from his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Hoa Binh at his office here today.

In a statement after the meeting, Ahmad Zahid said that he hoped that the engagement between Malaysia and Vietnam today would pave the way to bring relations between the two countries to a new level.

“Bilateral ties between Malaysia and Vietnam which have entered 44 years now have progressed well, are comprehensive and substantive.

“Both countries enjoy solid ties in various sectors including trade and investment, education, security, defence and people-to-people relations,” he said.

In the meeting which lasted almost an hour, Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister, said Malaysia was confident that relations with Vietnam could be further improved especially in areas like trade and investment, finance, defence and security.

Other areas included agriculture, education, manpower, culture, youth and sports, tourism and transportation, he said.

Last year, the value of trade and investment between Malaysia and Vietnam last year amounted to US$10.3 billion (RM44.3 billion).

Following the signing of the Malaysia-Vietnam Strategic Partnership agreement in 2015, both countries agreed to increase two-way trade and investment to US$15 billion by 2020.

Truong arrived yesterday for a three-day official visit to Malaysia. This is his first official visit here since he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister on April 9 last year. — Bernama