Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Malaysia unemployment rate for 2017 not expected to exceed 3.5pc, minister says

Thursday January 26, 2017
02:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29

Serena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne ParkSerena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne Park

The Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punchThe Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punch

Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5mFormer Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Richard Riot said Malaysia had always been among countries with a low unemployment rates averaging 3.1 per cent. — Reuters picDatuk Seri Richard Riot said Malaysia had always been among countries with a low unemployment rates averaging 3.1 per cent. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia’s unemployment rate is manageable and not expected to exceed 3.5 per cent this year amid the global economic slowdown, Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Richard Riot said. 

Riot said Malaysia had always been among countries with a low unemployment rates averaging 3.1 per cent.

“In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benchmark, anything less than four per cent is still regarded as full employment.

“The government has lined up an economic agenda which is expected to produce 1.5 million jobs by 2020 under the 11th Malaysia Plan,” he added. 

He said this at a press conference after presenting the accreditation as a one-stop centre for the National Dual Training System programme to Proton Holdings Bhd, here today. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline