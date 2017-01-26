Malaysia unemployment rate for 2017 not expected to exceed 3.5pc, minister says

Datuk Seri Richard Riot said Malaysia had always been among countries with a low unemployment rates averaging 3.1 per cent. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia’s unemployment rate is manageable and not expected to exceed 3.5 per cent this year amid the global economic slowdown, Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Richard Riot said.

Riot said Malaysia had always been among countries with a low unemployment rates averaging 3.1 per cent.

“In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benchmark, anything less than four per cent is still regarded as full employment.

“The government has lined up an economic agenda which is expected to produce 1.5 million jobs by 2020 under the 11th Malaysia Plan,” he added.

He said this at a press conference after presenting the accreditation as a one-stop centre for the National Dual Training System programme to Proton Holdings Bhd, here today. — Bernama