Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Malaysia

Malaysia to share achievements in health sector at WEF 2017

Tuesday January 17, 2017
09:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Greenpeace slams HSBC for financing palm oil companies in IndonesiaGreenpeace slams HSBC for financing palm oil companies in Indonesia

The Edit: China’s Great Wall Motors launches the Haval H1The Edit: China’s Great Wall Motors launches the Haval H1

ProjekMMO: Tuah klon Che Ta, bisnes tudung larisProjekMMO: Tuah klon Che Ta, bisnes tudung laris

The Edit: Why is Ben Affleck tired of being asked about ‘Batman’?The Edit: Why is Ben Affleck tired of being asked about ‘Batman’?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The logo of the World Economic Forum is seen in the congress centre of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 15, 2017. — Reuters picThe logo of the World Economic Forum is seen in the congress centre of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 15, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia will share its commitment and achievements in health and healthcare at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017 in Davos, Switzerland.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, who is in Davos, said that as a discussion leader, he would share insights on triggers for long term behavioural change and the government’s role in advocacy and increasing patients’ compliance and community empowerment.

In a statement, he said he would give special remarks during the Governors Policy Meeting for Global Health and Healthcare session.

He noted the government had taken several initiatives to ensure availability and affordability of quality, safe and effective medicine.

“It’s a good opportunity for Malaysia to share our commitment and achievements at this international platform,” said the minister. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline