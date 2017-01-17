Malaysia to share achievements in health sector at WEF 2017

The logo of the World Economic Forum is seen in the congress centre of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 15, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia will share its commitment and achievements in health and healthcare at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017 in Davos, Switzerland.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, who is in Davos, said that as a discussion leader, he would share insights on triggers for long term behavioural change and the government’s role in advocacy and increasing patients’ compliance and community empowerment.

In a statement, he said he would give special remarks during the Governors Policy Meeting for Global Health and Healthcare session.

He noted the government had taken several initiatives to ensure availability and affordability of quality, safe and effective medicine.

“It’s a good opportunity for Malaysia to share our commitment and achievements at this international platform,” said the minister. — Bernama