Malaysia to push for OIC resolution on Rohingya’s plight

Anifah inspects final preparations at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre ahead of the extraordinary emergency meeting. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Malaysia will push for an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council resolution urging the Myanmar government to improve the lot of the Rohingya community in Rakhine state.

This is among the three resolutions Malaysia will urge the OIC special ministerial meeting on Rohingya here today to adopt.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said the proposed resolutions would urge the Myanmar government to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance to reach the Rohingya in the Rakhine state.

“We will discuss the concern over the acts of violence and human rights abuses towards the Rohingya Muslim minority, and their spillover effect,” Anifah said at the curtain-raiser session yesterday.

Anifah, who will chair the one-day OIC special ministerial meeting, said the outcome would be included in a communique.

The communique would include a solidarity-based expression of concern by the OIC of the violence going on in the Rakhine state.

“It will urge the Myanmar government to abide by its obligations under international law and prevent the worsening of what is now an acute humanitarian crisis there,” Anifah said.

“We will also urge the Myanmar government ensure the safe return of displaced Rohingya in the country.”

Anifah said the meeting was being convened at Malaysia’s request because of the urgency of the matter.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who has a keen interest in the issue, would deliver the keynote address.

“The problems faced by the Rohingya are not new. However, in recent months, we have seen the spillover effect of actions in Myanmar through the mass exodus of the Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh,” he said.

Foreign ministers from 57 OIC member states are expected to attend the meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.