Malaysia to propose to FAO to recognise seaweed as country’s super food

SEMPORNA, March 31 — Malaysia will propose to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to recognise the country’s seaweed of which 88 per cent are cultivated in Semporna, Sabah, as Malaysian Super Food.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the proposal was among the efforts implemented to further enhance the country’s seaweed promotions at the international level.

“The seaweed is one of the super foods produced by Malaysia due to its high content in nutrients including minerals, vitamins, iodine and its role as the base ingredient, for producing, among others, jelly and crackers, apart from pharmaceutical purposes,” said Ahmad Shabery adding that there was also a proposal to introduce kelulut (stingless bee) honey as Malaysian Super Food.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the National Fishermen’s Wave 2018: Seaweed Splash programme at the Regatta square here today.

Also present at the event were Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran and Sabah Assistant Finance Minister who is also Bugaya assemblyman Datuk Ramlee Marahaban.

“Previously, the government focused on improving the seaweed production as well as providing facilities, however, I think, better yield is not enough if the price is low and this involves marketing problems and how to rectify the value chain system,” he said. — Bernama