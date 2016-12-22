Malaysia to organise tripartite meeting on direction of MH370 search operation

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said the meeting would also determine the next course of action to identify the location of the aircraft. — Picture by K.E.Ooi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysia will hold a tripartite meeting with Australia and China to deliberate on the future direction of the search for Malaysia Airlines MH370 that has been missing since March 2014.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said the meeting, to be organised by the ministry, would also determine the next course of action to identify the location of the aircraft.

“All decisions pertaining to the location of the next search (operation) for MH370, which is believed to have crashed, will be determined at the meeting,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Ab Aziz was asked to comment on the First Principle Review Report on MH370 released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on Tuesday, that the previously identified underwater area scoured in the southern Indian Ocean did not contain the aircraft wreckage.

He said the ministry could not comment on the report until the tripartite meeting took place.

Ab Aziz did not disclose details on the date and location of the meeting.

The ATSB said their experts had identified an area of about 25,000 sq km to the north of the current search area as the area with the highest probability of containing the aircraft wreckage.

According to the report, the experts concluded that if the area were to be searched, prospective areas for locating the aircraft wreckage, based on all the analysis to date, would be exhausted.

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. — Bernama