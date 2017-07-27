Malaysia to host Qatar, Saudi leaders by year-end

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein Malaysia will host both the Qatari Emir and the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince by the end of the year. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysia will host both the Qatari Emir and the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince by the end of the year, despite the diplomatic crisis involving both countries, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

In a press conference in the Parliament building today, Hishammuddin, who is also special affairs minister, said the visits would showcase Malaysia's diplomacy and the esteem in which it is held by the two countries.

The Gulf states are locked in a diplomatic crisis stemming from the decision of Saudi Arabia and several allies to sever ties with Qatar, which they accused of supporting extremism.

