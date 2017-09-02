Malaysia to file formal complaint with Singapore over wild rumours against JB hospital treatment

Several Singaporean portals suggested that 25-year-old Justinian Tan (right) had died after being involved in a hit-and-run car accident due to delayed treatment from the Johor Baru general hospital. ― Picture via Facebook/Brandon YeoKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Malaysia’s Health Ministry will be writing a formal letter to Singapore soon to express its dissatisfaction over the baseless rumours against a Johor hospital over its treatment of a Singaporean patient as carried by several of the republic’s news website last week.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramanian said the ministry will also be consulting its lawyers on possible legal action as the allegations had hurt the country’s image as well as the reputation of its healthcare workers who had worked hard to save the Singaporean youth who suffered serious brain injuries after being hit by a car in Johor Baru last week.

“The letter will be submitted to the Singapore High Commissioner in Malaysia soonest possible. We will wait for Singapore’s response and at the same time discuss with the ministry’s lawyers for the next course of action,” he was quoted by Malay daily Berita Harian as telling reporters in Kluang, Johor today.

Dr Subramaniam was responding to unverified news reports published on several Singaporean portals that suggested 25-year-old Singaporean Justinian Tan had died after being involved in a hit-and-run car accident due to delayed treatment from the Johor Baru general hospital.

According to the Singapore accounts, which cited friends of Tan who were also involved in the August 25 accident, the ambulance took 30 minutes to arrive at the accident scene though the hospital was located just 9km away.

Hospital staff were also accused of demanding a deposit of RM2,700 before treating Tan and another friend hurt in the accident as well as a further payment of RM1,350 to perform brain scans on Tan.

One of Tan’s friends identified as Joshua De Rozario has since clarified his previous remarks, attributing it to possible miscommunication as the hospital spoke in Malay, a language that he did not really understand.

But Dr Subramaniam said the allegations “are very serious as the Health Ministry has a principle that human life must be given the highest priority”.

“This matter has gone overboard. It not only gives a negative impact on us but also demoralises and demotivates public healthcare staff who work hard and are dedicated in saving lives,” he was reported adding.

Tan died on August 30 in Singapore. His parents had moved to discharge him from the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) in Johor Baru despite the doctors’ warnings of risk due to the severe brain injuries sustained.

Tan was reported to have been pronounced brain dead later by Singapore general hospital doctors and his parents decided to remove him from life support.

The other injured Singaporean identified by Singapore websites as Brandon Yeo, 24, who survived with a broken leg, was also reported to have been discharged from HSA at his own risk.