Malaysia to enhance ties with China, other countries in global crime fight

Ahmad Zahid will attend the opening of the 86th General Assembly of Interpol in Beijing. — Bernama picBEIJING, Sept 25 — Malaysia is to enhance its ties with China and other Interpol member states to establish strong cooperation and share experiences in curbing international and trans-border crime, terrorism and cyber crime in an effort to make the world safer.

This is the prime purpose of the three-day working visit of Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to China during which he will attend the opening of the 86th General Assembly of Interpol, said the Malaysian Ambassador to China, Datuk Zainuddin Yahya.

The envoy said this was Ahmad Zahid’s third visit to the country as the Deputy Prime Minister and the current visit was at the invitation of China Minister of Public Security Guo Sheng Kun.

“His previous visits were in February 2016 and January 2017,” he told Malaysian journalists here today.

Zainuddin said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, was scheduled to arrive in Beijing tonight with his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

Zainuddin said Malaysia would focus on efforts to provide an effective communication platform for all Interpol member states in information sharing as well as enhancing the capacity to combat international crime in all forms.

He said Ahmad Zahid’s attendance at the Interpol meeting reflected Malaysia’s commitment in combating international crime, including the threat of violence, cyber crime, organised crime and extremist and radical terrorist movements.

President Xi Jinping of China is scheduled to open the Interpol General Assembly tomorrow. Among the Malaysian delegates will be Home Affairs Ministry deputy secretary-general (security) Datuk Seri Mustafa Ibrahim and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang, and meet with Guo and China Legal Affairs Minister Meng Jianzhu.

Zainuddin said Ahmad Zahid would attend the Interpol banquet dinner, and return to Malaysia on Wednesday morning.

The 86th General Assembly of Interpol will be attended by high-level delegates from 157 Interpol member countries. — Bernama