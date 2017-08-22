Malaysia to continue supporting multilateralism, says minister

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said it was one way for the country to deal with the current global challenges and ensure long term growth and stability. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia will continue to support multilateralism despite the prevalent anti-globalisation rhetoric in some parts of the world, said Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said it was one way for the country, which practices an open economy with a relatively small domestic market, to deal with the current global challenges and ensure long term growth and stability.

“Malaysia continues to be pragmatic in its engagement with the rest of the world. We will continue to support the multilateral system and open regionalism,” he said in his keynote address at the inaugural Asia Business First Forum here today.