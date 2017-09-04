Malaysia thanks Saudi Arabia for a smooth Haj

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 29, 2017. — Reuters picMINA, Sept 4 — Malaysia has expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its smooth management of more than two million Muslims from all over the world who gathered in the Holy Land for the Haj pilgrimage this season.

This was conveyed by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at a meeting with Saudi Arabian leaders.

Last Saturday, Asyraf Wajdi, representing the Malaysian government, together with representatives from other foreign governments, had an audience with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohamad Salman.

Prior to that, on Friday, Asyraf Wajdi led a delegation from the Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) at a meeting with the Governor of Mecca, Prince Khalid al-Faisal Al-Saud.

During both meetings, Asyraf Wajdi also conveyed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appreciation and thanks for the treatment accorded by the Saudi Arabian government to the Malaysian Haj pilgrims.

Asyraf Wajdi said during the meeting with Prince Mohamed, he also conveyed to the Crown Prince the Malaysian government’s invitation for the prince to visit Malaysia and open the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP).

He said the effort made by the Saudi Arabian government in handling such a huge number of pilgrims, especially at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, was not easy and regarded it as ‘extraordinary’.

On his meeting with Prince Khalid al-Faisal, Asyraf Wajdi said he took the opportunity to officially inform the prince of Malaysia’s intention to work with the Saudi Arabian government on the proposed construction of a TH complex in Mecca.

Also present during the meeting were Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin and TH group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah. — Bernama