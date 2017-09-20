Malaysia, Thailand to ink MoU on security cooperation

There will be closer security cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand with the establishment of a Joint Committee on Security Cooperation, according to a cabinet resolution document released by the Thai government.

Both countries are expected to ink the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paving the way for the establishment of the Joint Committee in Kuala Lumpur, this month.

"Thailand's National Security Council (NSC) chief General Thawip Netniyom has been authorised to be the government's representative to sign the MoU in Kuala Lumpur," it said adding that the government has approved the draft MoU of the committee's establishment.

The document was released following yesterday's cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha in Ayutthaya, central Thailand.

The MoU entails security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries in several fields including border security management, combating extremism as well as in cross border and transnational threats, said the document.

Both countries which share land and maritime borders have been increasing cooperation and tightening border control to deter not only criminal or smuggling activities but also possible encroachment by individuals linked with terrorist groups like Daesh. — Bernama