Malaysia supportive of ADB’s role in reducing poverty in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia remains committed and supportive of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) role in helping developing member countries reduce poverty and improve the quality of life for people on the continent.

First Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz said Malaysia is ready to enhance collaboration with the ADB to build Asia’s prosperity together, as it viewed the bank as an important partner in a broad spectrum of areas of cooperation, and as having contributed greatly to regional growth.

“Balancing economic prosperity, social equity and environmental responsibility will continue to be a challenge for every country in Asia and the Pacific.

“Nevertheless, I believe ADB will continue to support countries in this region to achieve sustainable development and shared prosperity, as we look forward to promoting inclusive growth within it,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors in Yokohama, Japan.

The text of his speech was released here today.

Othman also hoped that the ADB would continue to catalyse on cooperation in new areas, including emerging technologies, that can help put the region on a sustainable growth path and reduce income disparity.

The two-day meeting which started today is themed, “Building Together the Prosperity of Asia”.

Over 50 years, the ADB has mobilised over US$250 billion in infrastructure, research and knowledge sharing to expand opportunities and build prosperity across Asia and the Pacific. — Bernama