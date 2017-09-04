Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia strongly condemns North Korea missile test

Monday September 4, 2017
07:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Belgians into World Cup finals, France held by lowly LuxembourgBelgians into World Cup finals, France held by lowly Luxembourg

Indonesian envoy to urge Myanmar to halt violence against RohingyasIndonesian envoy to urge Myanmar to halt violence against Rohingyas

Loew says Nazi chants by football fans ‘a shame on Germany’Loew says Nazi chants by football fans ‘a shame on Germany’

Inspector-General of Police Khalid to retire from post tomorrowInspector-General of Police Khalid to retire from post tomorrow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons programme in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons programme in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Malaysia strongly condemns the nuclear test conducted by North Korea today.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said the latest test, which is North Korea’s sixth since the first in 2006, was another blatant violation of the multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“This provocative action poses a grave threat to international peace and security.

“Malaysia deeply regrets this latest incident which will further exacerbate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula and the region as a whole,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia strongly urged North Korea to stop conducting further tests, halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programme and to fully comply with its international obligations in the interest of maintaining regional and international peace and security. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline