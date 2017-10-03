Malaysia stands united with US people, says Najib

Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip early October 2, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak says Malaysia stands united with the American people following Sunday night’s shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left at least 59 people dead and over 500 injured.

He expressed sadness over the incident reported to be the deadliest mass shooting in United States’ history.

“Saddened by the senseless violence in Las Vegas. Thoughts and prayers with the loved ones of those lost. Malaysia stands with the American people,” he said on Twitter.

Reports out of Las Vegas said a 64-year-old man opened fire from a 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino targeting concert goers attending a country music festival taking place diagonally across the street.

The assailant, a Nevada resident identified as Stephen Paddock, was found dead when police got to the his room where they also found multiple weapons. — Bernama