Malaysia-Sri Lanka relations must be enhanced for mutual benefit

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The existing relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka must be enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two countries, says Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Malaysia, A. J. M. Muzammil.

He said relations between the two countries dating back to several centuries had been transformed into a multi-faceted, mutually rewarding partnership encompassing all fields of interest.

Citing trade relations as an example, Muzammil pointed out that trade relations between Sri Lanka and Malaysia had increased, expanded and flourished over the years, making Malaysia one of Sri Lanka’s major trading partners.

“Malaysia has also been a leading travel destination for Sri Lankans while travellers from Malaysia have been steadily increasing over the years, with the increase in the number of flights between the two countries.

“A large number of Malaysians of Sri Lankan origin and the Sri Lankan expatriate community here have been working in every sphere of activity, including public administration, plantation and industrial sectors leaving an indelible imprint in the development of Malaysia,” he said.

Muzammil said this in his Independence Day message in a booklet, in conjunction with the 69th Sri Lankan Independence Day celebration organised by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Malaysia here today.

Today’s celebration at the high commission saw the gathering of some 200 people, both locals and Sri Lankans residing here. The event was also attended by Education Deputy Minister Senator Chong Sin Woon.

Meanwhile in his speech, Muzammil said Sri Lanka had shown great progress and transformation since its independence from the British in 1948.

He said Sri Lanka was among the countries in the world which promoted and practised democratic traditions within its institutions.

“Today, we have independent judiciary and free media and Sri Lanka can be proud of its high literacy rate of over 93 per cent and life expectancy of above 75 years, which is on par with developed nations," he said. — Bernama