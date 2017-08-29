Malaysia set for big 60 celebration

A Nash Rambler Convertible 1951 similar to the one used by Tunku in Melaka in 1957 will feature at the parade. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — With National Day around the corner, the city and its surroundings are festooned with flags and other forms of the Jalur Gemilang.

And with just two days to go, rehearsals for the celebrations at Dataran Merdeka are in full swing too.

Over the last few days, the run-through at the iconic landmark has picked up pace with thousands of uniformed personnel, students and other participants practising tirelessly to make the event a memorable one.

It will indeed be an indelible 60th Merdeka.

Organisers have set out to recreate the atmosphere from August 31, 1957 when first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman declared Malaya free from British rule.

A section of the square has been dedicated to a structure that resembles a section of Stadium Merdeka from the day six decades ago.

Three grandstands have also been assembled to seat some 6,000 people on the morning of August 31.

To capture the essence of Merdeka, a car similar to the one used by Tunku at Padang Bandar Hilir in Melaka to announce the date of independence will feature in the parade.

Over 18,000 participants, 311 assets and 80 animals will form one of the biggest contingents to celebrate the historical day.