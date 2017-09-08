Malaysia sends aid mission for Rohingya refugees at Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Rohingya refugee women wait to collect relief vouchers at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar February 27, 2017. — Picture by Reuters/StringerBAGAN DATUK, Sept 8 — The government is sending humanitarian aid mission to help the Rohingya refugees at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the aid mission would take along food and other daily essential items, worth RM4 million.

He said the humanitarian aid mission was agreed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and all Barisan Nasional leaders at the BN Supreme Council meeting in the federal capital today.

“The government also obtained sponsorship from an airline company to transport the humanitarian aid for the Rohingya refugees,” he said at a People’s Feast programme in conjunction with the Merdeka Ride programme here tonight.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Patron of the Superbikers Association of Malaysia (SAM), welcomed the arrival of 350 SAM members nationwide, as well as superbikers from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, also handed over contributions to 20 selected asnaf (those eligible to receive tithes). — Bernama