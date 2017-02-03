Malaysia seeks to revise judgment on Pulau Batu Puteh sovereignty

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pictured) said Malaysia has filed an application at the ICJ in The Hague, for a revision of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 2008 judgment that ruled Pulau Batu Puteh to be Singaporean territory. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysia has filed an application for a revision of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 2008 judgment that ruled Pulau Batu Puteh to be Singaporean territory, citing the discovery of “new facts”.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said Malaysia filed the application at the ICJ, The Hague, yesterday in the case between Malaysia and Singapore concerning the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh, or Pedra Branca as it is now known, the Middle Rocks, and South Ledge.

“The application, which was filed at the International Court of Justice, The Hague, was made by Malaysia upon the discovery of some fact of such a nature as to be a decisive factor, which fact was, when the judgment was given, unknown to the Court and also to Malaysia as the party claiming revision,” Apandi said in a statement.

“We are also confident that the requirements as stipulated under Article 61 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice have been met in that, inter alia, the application for revision is brought within six (6) months of the discovery of the new fact, and within ten (10) years of the date of the Judgment,” he added.

The AG said the discovery of the “new facts” was important, but did not elaborate on what they were.

The row over the ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh traces back to 1980, when Malaysia published a map indicating the island to be within the country’s territorial waters.

This led to a nearly three-decade dispute with Singapore that finally ended when the island was ruled to be Singaporean territory by the ICJ in 2008.

The ICJ had found that Singapore investigated shipwrecks within Pulau Batu Puteh’s territorial waters and granted or did not grant permission to Malaysian officials to survey the waters surrounding the island. The ICJ noted too that Malaysia did not react to the flying of the Singapore ensign on the island and Singapore’s installation of military equipment on the island.

The ICJ had also judged that sovereignty over the Middle Rocks belonged to Malaysia and refrained from awarding South Ledge to either Malaysia or Singapore.